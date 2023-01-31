Police: Man kicked child down steps Adam Carey ACarey@RN-T.com Adam Carey Author email Jan 31, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Floyd County man accused of kicking a child down a set of steps onto a concrete walkway was arrested Monday evening on Rising Fawn Trail and charged with felony cruelty to children, reports state.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Brian Clayton Payne, 49, was being held on $10,000 bond Tuesday. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Adam Carey Author email Follow Adam Carey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Cartersville man sentenced in drug trafficking, body dismemberment case Rules set for producing, selling cannabis oil in Georgia Looking north: Developers and businesses are eyeing North Rome - here's what's coming Branson and TYM USA officially merge, corporate headquarters to be located in Rome Rep. Greene introduces legislation to have Rome federal courthouse named after Judge Harold L. Murphy Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories DOH warns against use of frozen eggs 1 hr ago Vergeire 'ready' to lead DoH if Marcos appoints her 1 hr ago Team from Canadian embassy visits Region 2 1 hr ago Bong Go gives aid to Davao Occidental 1 hr ago CHR Region 2 denounces Piat village chief killing 1 hr ago How Bianca Gonzalez empowers her daughters 1 hr ago OPINION: Maharlika, what's in it for us? 1 hr ago Armed crooks rob 13 victims in three NYC boroughs in crazed two-hour blitz: ‘In 24 hours I’ll be out on bail’ 1 hr ago View the e-Edition Trending Now New national chain store coming to Indian Hills Shopping Center Cartersville man sentenced in drug trafficking, body dismemberment case Rules set for producing, selling cannabis oil in Georgia One dead following officer-involved shooting in Gordon County Looking north: Developers and businesses are eyeing North Rome - here's what's coming Latest Region Stories DOH warns against use of frozen eggs 1 hr ago Vergeire 'ready' to lead DoH if Marcos appoints her 1 hr ago Team from Canadian embassy visits Region 2 1 hr ago Bong Go gives aid to Davao Occidental 1 hr ago CHR Region 2 denounces Piat village chief killing 1 hr ago How Bianca Gonzalez empowers her daughters 1 hr ago OPINION: Maharlika, what's in it for us? 1 hr ago Armed crooks rob 13 victims in three NYC boroughs in crazed two-hour blitz: ‘In 24 hours I’ll be out on bail’ 1 hr ago