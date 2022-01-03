Police: Man had black tar heroin in vehicle By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Jan 3, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save After a Rome man wrecked his car on Shorter Avenue Sunday evening, Rome police reportedly found black tar heroin in his car.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Colin Thomas Smith, 27, was arrested at the Zaxby's on Shorter Avenue and charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and misdemeanor DUI.He was held on a $7,000 bond Monday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Trending Now Connection to I-75 in the forefront again; construction now planned for 2024 Properties expected to close soon as plans for The Point on Martha Berry Boulevard move forward 2 arrested at Royal Inn on drug charges Business in 2021: Growth all around in Rome and Floyd County Rockmart quadruple murder case remains in limbo, hearing scheduled for January Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists