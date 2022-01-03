After a Rome man wrecked his car on Shorter Avenue Sunday evening, Rome police reportedly found black tar heroin in his car.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Colin Thomas Smith, 27, was arrested at the Zaxby's on Shorter Avenue and charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and misdemeanor DUI.

He was held on a $7,000 bond Monday.

