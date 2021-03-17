A Rome man was arrested early Wednesday on a felony meth charge after a traffic stop at Robin Hood Road and Doncaster Drive, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Thomas Edward Lyda II, 28, also faces a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug related objects. The Floyd County Police Department report states Lyda had a baggie of meth as well as a digital scale and glass pipe in his possession when he was pulled over. He remained in jail without bond Wednesday on a probation hold.