Cartersville police arrested a Blairsville man who reportedly climbed into the ceiling of a Japanese restaurant from a stall in the women's restroom.
According to Cartersville Police and Bartow County Jail reports:
Evan Reed Daves, 24, was being held Wednesday with a bond set at $4,500. He is charged with felony criminal damage to property in the second degree and misdemeanor obstruction of law enforcement officers.
The incident happened just before 9 p.m. Monday when an officer stopped a vehicle with no tag light. The vehicle pulled into the parking lot of Staples, in the Main Street Shopping Center, and the passenger -- Daves -- got out and ran.
The officer chased him into the woods behind Knights Inn but initially lost him. Then came a call from a 911 dispatcher saying the nearby Tokyo Japanese Steak House reported a man came in and went into the women's restroom.
Daves hadn't exited by the time the officer arrived to find a locked but empty stall.
"(T)he ceiling tiles were knocked down and on the floor. I could hear what sounded like some one climbing in the ceiling of the business. A short time later Mr. Daves was located in the ceiling and was advised to come down," the report stated.
Daves was taken into custody without incident. The report does not indicate why he ran in the first place.