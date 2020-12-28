A Rome man who was being arrested on an outstanding warrant is accused of attempting to flee from police Sunday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Nycholas Tysean Strickland, 21, was arrested Sunday afternoon near the intersection of Roy Street and High Street.
As police attempted to take Strickland into custody, he jerked away and ran. When he was finally captured, police recovered a pipe and a small quantity of methamphetamine on Strickland.
Strickland is charged with a couple of felony probation violations, possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanors for obstruction of officers, criminal trespass and possession of drug related objects.