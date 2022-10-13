Police: Man dropped bag of meth to avoid arrest David Crowder DCrowder@RN-T.com dcrowder Author email Oct 13, 2022 56 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A 43-year old Rome man was arrested Wednesday on a felony warrant charging him with possession of methamphetamine.According to the warrant and Floyd County Jail records:Anthony Lamar Wade dropped a baggie of suspected methamphetamine in the presence of several officers in an attempt to avoid arrest.The incident occurred October 9 on Russell Street.Wade was also found with a baggie of suspected methamphetamine Wednesday evening while at location on North Broad Street, resulting in a second count of possession of methamphetamine.As of Thursday morning, he was still housed in the Floyd County Jail, where he is also being held for a felony probation violation. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save dcrowder Author email Follow dcrowder Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Around Town: Chicken Salad Chick founder has something new cooking. Contributions in governor's race top $125 million. Man faces murder charges after Hosea Street shooting death $143 million Rome Cartersville Development Corridor clears hurdle Lindale woman charged with possession of meth Around Town: Changes underway at Emerson landmark Doug's Place. Coming soon: 'Kindred,' Spirit.' Campaigns enter sprint stretch. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories One dead, three injured in Rolette County crash 54 min ago Front Row Seat: What I learned from Minnesota Ballet's Celebrity Dance Challenge 54 min ago Fishermen stuffed fish with weights at tournament, officials say. Now they’re charged 58 min ago How curb appeal can improve public safety in downtown Duluth 55 min ago Coast Guard searching for missing swimmer off South Padre Island 55 min ago Get Outdoors: Beargrease Fur-K Festival offers races for adults, kids, dogs 57 min ago Voth goal helps CSS women's soccer grab draw 57 min ago College football: UMD looks to build off last week's momentum 57 min ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Around Town: Chicken Salad Chick founder has something new cooking. Contributions in governor's race top $125 million. Man faces murder charges after Hosea Street shooting death Bath & Body Works moves from mall, plans Oct. 29 opening at Riverbend Center as retail shifts continue Motorcyclist dies following Friday wreck on Line Street $143 million Rome Cartersville Development Corridor clears hurdle Latest Region Stories One dead, three injured in Rolette County crash 54 min ago Front Row Seat: What I learned from Minnesota Ballet's Celebrity Dance Challenge 54 min ago Fishermen stuffed fish with weights at tournament, officials say. Now they’re charged 58 min ago How curb appeal can improve public safety in downtown Duluth 55 min ago Coast Guard searching for missing swimmer off South Padre Island 55 min ago Get Outdoors: Beargrease Fur-K Festival offers races for adults, kids, dogs 57 min ago Voth goal helps CSS women's soccer grab draw 57 min ago College football: UMD looks to build off last week's momentum 57 min ago