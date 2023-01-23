Police: man charged with multiple possession charges Adam Carey ACarey@RN-T.com Adam Carey Author email Jan 23, 2023 21 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Rome man was arrested Friday and charged with multiple counts of conspiracy to possess meth and using a communication facility during the commission of certain felonies, reports state.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Patrick Rodricas Smith, 41, is also charged with felony possession of meth, marijuana and Schedule II substances. He is being held without bond. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Adam Carey Author email Follow Adam Carey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Four adults face felony charges after seven children rescued from trash filled home Rome man killed by train near Walnut Avenue Pedestrian struck on Second Avenue bridge, knocked onto path below Pedestrian dies after being struck by truck, knocked off Second Avenue bridge Coosa High eighth-grader wins Floyd County Schools’ District Spelling Bee Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Italian govt honors Legarda 1 hr ago 'Expert needed to head agri dept' 1 hr ago Digitalization bills top House priority list 1 hr ago 'Hot-log' trader faces P20-M fine 1 hr ago Teachers, learners Sara priorities as DepEd chief 1 hr ago Bong Go vows support for Iloilo's development 1 hr ago USF selects new provost, ending a months-long search 1 hr ago Bay Area temperatures are set to rise this week - here's when it'll be warmest 1 hr ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Four adults face felony charges after seven children rescued from trash filled home Rome man killed by train near Walnut Avenue Second Calhoun Chick-fil-A location could soon be a reality Pedestrian struck on Second Avenue bridge, knocked onto path below Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports. Georgia's Kirby Smart touches down at area high schools on Friday. Big game ahead today for Cartersville's Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars; more NFL playoffs. Latest Region Stories Italian govt honors Legarda 1 hr ago 'Expert needed to head agri dept' 1 hr ago Digitalization bills top House priority list 1 hr ago 'Hot-log' trader faces P20-M fine 1 hr ago Teachers, learners Sara priorities as DepEd chief 1 hr ago Bong Go vows support for Iloilo's development 1 hr ago USF selects new provost, ending a months-long search 1 hr ago Bay Area temperatures are set to rise this week - here's when it'll be warmest 1 hr ago