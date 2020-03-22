A 39-year-old man is charged with aggravated battery after Floyd Medical Center X-rays showed he broke a woman’s back.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christopher Lee Owens, 39, maliciously beat up a victim on Brenda Grace Road in Rome. The victim was told by Floyd Medical Center doctors that her back was broken in two places. She also had to get four stitches on the right side of her temple.
Owens remained in the Floyd County Jail on Sunday without bond.
Police: Rome man stole alcohol from a residence
Police say a man stole from an apartment on Park Road in Rome.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kevin Eugene Milam, 42, of Rome, is charged with burglary in the first degree after a victim said he stole five bottles of liquor, a gaming console, a black tool bag and a black work bag. The victim used the work bag to transport alcohol containers to clients.
Milam remained in the Floyd County Jail on Sunday without bond.