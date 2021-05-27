An Alabama man accused of stealing and cashing payroll checks from a local business is facing a series of felony charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Derrick Wayne Thrift, 45, was picked up by sheriff's deputies from the Chattooga County Jail Wednesday and brought back to Rome.
He is charged with felony forgery in the third degree and two counts of identity fraud along with the misdemeanors theft by taking and fourth degree forgery.
Floyd County police investigators say Thrift stole three payroll checks from A-1 Trucking on Alabama Highway back in April.
He signed another person's name to one of the checks and electronically deposited it in a local bank. He cashed another one at a bank on Shorter Avenue.
The total amount of funds involved added up to more than $3,800.