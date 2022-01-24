Floyd County and Rome police arrested six people over the weekend on methamphetamine related charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Joseph Blake Brownlow, 28, was arrested Sunday on Ga. Loop 1 near the Armuchee Connector on felony methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug related objects charges. He remained in jail on Monday with a $5,700 bond.
Jason Nathaniel Pope, 48, was arrested on Ga. 101 at Isbell Road early Monday on felony charges of meth possession and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon along with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and operation of a vehicle without a current license plate. He remained in jail Monday evening without bond.
James Floyd Simpson, 34, was arrested at the Saga Inn at 3189 Martha Berry Hoghway on Saturday. He is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine as well as misdemeanor theft by taking and violation of his probation. He remained in jail on Monday without bond.
Annie Marie Adams, 48, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, along with misdemeanor possession of drug related objects and a brake light or turn signal violation. Adams was arrested Saturday on Old Airport Road near Woodbine Avenue. She was released on bond.
Christopher Scott Whatley Sr., 50, was arrested Friday on felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor sexual battery charges as well as a violation of his probation. He remained in jail Monday without bond.
Alejandra Nichole Cruz, 23, was arrested Friday at the Saga Inn at 3189 Martha Berry Highway on a felony possession of methamphetamine charge. She was released on bond.