Rome police are looking for leads into a shooting on Garden Lakes Boulevard after a man was admitted to Floyd Medical Center with a gunshot wound, reports stated.
According to Rome Police reports:
The man had been in the parking lot in front of the Cloud Shop when he heard a "pop." He then looked down and saw that his arm was bleeding and realized he had been shot. While there was no one else in the parking lot, cars were driving by the shop. His friend then pulled up and took him to the hospital.
There are no suspects at this time.