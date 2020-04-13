With shelter in place orders enacted, kids are spending more time online for school and entertainment -- and police say parents need to be aware of what their children are doing.
Most people now carry internet-capable mobile devices, including minors, which extends the reach of a predator exponentially. That 24-7 access also means parents need to be vigilant of who is contacting their child.
Floyd County Police Sgt. Chris Fincher said they've arrested people from all walks of life who unwittingly contacted their investigators online. They also see those seeking sex with minors make contact during the day -- while they might have been at work -- as well as in the evening.
"You never know who it is, they could be sitting there right next to you," Fincher said. With children online more, so are the people who seek to victimize them, he said.
The three men arrested over the weekend are part of Floyd County police's continuing efforts to capture people who attempt to victimize minors online.
"We're continually working on innovative ways to track down predators," Fincher said.
The message is a simple one -- know what your kids are doing when they're online, he said.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Bryan Keith Tucker, 59, of Buchanan; Jeffrey Sean Cordle, 32, of Silver Creek; and Steven Lamar Sheffield, 60, of Acworth, were arrested by Floyd County police over the course of Friday evening and early Saturday morning after traveling from their homes to meet the person.
All three contacted a person they believed to be under 16 and asked them to perform sexual acts with them. Tucker also sent pornographic photos to the person and had a gun at the time of his arrest.
All three are charged with a felony count of using a computer for the enticement of a minor. Tucker and Cordle also are charged with felony counts of aggravated child molestation, sexual exploitation of a child, and obscene internet contact with a child, while Sheffield is charged with felony child molestation.
Tucker is also charged with felony counts of furnishing obscene material to a minor and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Tucker and Cordle remained in jail Monday without bond. Sheffield was not listed on jail records.