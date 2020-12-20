A Kingston man was jailed with a $7,900 bond after Floyd County police arrested him at the intersection of Ga. 53 and Burlington Road on charges of possessing a Schedule I drug.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christopher Anthony Gaffoli, 26, was initially pulled over for a tail light violation. County police then found several THC cartridges, as well as digital scales, packaging material, pipes and grinders.
Gaffoli is additionally charged with felony intent to distribute and misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.