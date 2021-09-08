The Floyd County Police Department is investigating a vehicle crash that occurred around noon Wednesday on Ga 140 at Old Dalton Road.
According to Sgt. Chris Fincher:
A Volvo tractor trailer truck was traveling west on Ga. 140 when it struck a Prius in the intersection of the roads. The Prius was traveling north on Old Dalton Road and failed to yield the intersection. The crash was still under investigation as of 5 p.m.
The Volvo tractor trailer was driven by Raiford Redd, 61, of Cartersville and the Prius was driven by Jahna Kerr, 62, of Roswell.
Kerr was transported by medical helicopter to Erlanger Medical Center where she is being treated for her injuries. The Prius sustained significant damage during the crash.