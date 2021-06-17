Rome police are investigating the armed robbery of a convenience store at 681 Calhoun Ave. on Wednesday.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
Two men, described as tall slender Black male adults wearing masks, entered the store around 2 a.m. One of the men jumped over the counter and pointed a gun at the clerk. The other approached a customer in the store.
The clerk told the man "you can have it all" referring to the cash register and he replied "no, you are going to give it to me." The clerk filled a plastic bag with approximately $1,600 in cash and the men fled.
The clerk then called police. During the investigation police discovered the clerk had an active arrest warrant for violating her probation in Polk County.