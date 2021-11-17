Rome police officers are looking into a felony forgery case after Greater Community Bank reported a man attempting to cash stolen checks at two of their locations.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
A Black man dressed in a tan hat and tan jacket walked into Greater Community Bank on Martha Berry Boulevard around lunchtime Tuesday. He attempted to cash a check from Joe Howell Motors for $2,400. The clerk became suspicious after the man gave her a Louisiana ID, belonging to a Hosie Brown.
She took it back to her supervisor to look it over. During this time, the man became agitated and yelled to get his ID back. The supervisor then said that the East Rome branch reported a similar occurrence earlier that day, where the same man tried to cash a check for $3,800.
After finding out Joe Howell Motors reported three checks stolen that morning, the supervisor called 911. Around this time, the man left, leaving the ID and check behind.
Both banks have the incidents recorded on security cameras and are planning to turn the footage over to the police.
An officer went over to Joe Howell Motors and spoke to the officer manager, who said she didn't recognize the man when the officer showed her a picture.
She also said that all checks are kept locked away and only employees had access to them. The manager also noticed checks from other accounts were stolen, including one from Regions Bank and another from Sun-Trust Bank.
The business is in the process of freezing all affected accounts.