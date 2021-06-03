The cause of a fire that damaged the Martha Berry Food Mart as well as Rome Taxi is under investigation, according to Rome-Floyd Fire Marshal Mary Catherine Chewning.
The food mart was extensively damaged in the fire and it appears the fire was concentrated in a drop ceiling of the store. There was heavy involvement near the cash register area, Rome-Floyd Fire Department Battalion Chief Nate Helms said.
While responding firefighters but out the blaze, Rome police and Floyd County Sheriff's Office deputies blocked off a portion of the road between West 10th Street and West 5th Avenue.
The taxi service, located below the food mart, suffered minor water damage. Rome Police Department investigators are working alongside the Fire Marshall's Office in the investigation.