An armed man held up a clerk at a store on Calhoun Avenue in North Rome Friday morning and escaped with approximately $3,000 in cash, reports stated.
According to Rome police reports:
A clerk at the store at 400 Calhoun Avenue said a male came in the store around 11:05 a.m. Friday, walked behind the counter where he pulled out a handgun and demanded all of the money.
The clerk surrendered the cash and the male ran toward Kingston Avenue near its intersection with Perkins Street. Police arrived about five minutes after getting the call but were unable to locate the suspect.
Security video shows the suspect was wearing a face full of makeup with long black eyelashes, long black hair and a black bonnet. The gunman was dressed in black sweatpants, a black Georgia Bulldogs hoodie and white gloves.