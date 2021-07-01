Police released the names Thursday of a woman and baby killed when they were hit by a car late Monday night on U.S. 41 in Cartersville.
According to a Cartersville Police Department report:
Shyneida Renee Hagin, 30, was pushing infant Orianna Hagin in a stroller in a northbound travel lane of U.S. 41 at around 11:35 p.m. Monday.
They were struck by a Honda Accord driven by 17-year-old Katie Dao of Calhoun as they approached Center Road. Dao said she saw Shyneida Hagin at the last second and tried to brake but couldn't stop in time. A passenger in her car said it looked like the woman was bent over the stroller or kneeling at the time.
U.S. 41 is a seven lane highway at that spot, with no sidewalk or lighting. There is a physical barrier between the north- and south-bound lanes and a crosswalk at the intersection.
Shyneida Hagin was pronounced dead at the scene. The baby was airlifted to Children's Egleston Hospital in Atlanta but was pronounced dead there.
Police said the darkness -- combined with the dark, nonreflective clothing worn by the woman pushing the dark-colored stroller -- caused the pedestrians to be invisible until the reaction gap was too small.
No charges were filed.