Rome police arrested a Gordon County resident on North Elm Street after they reportedly found him carrying a large amount of Xanax.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christopher Lamar Wolfe, 42, of Calhoun was arrested early Saturday when police found him with an Ibuprofen bottle that contained more than 200 Xanax pills.
Wolfe is charged with the felonies possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance with the intent to distribute.
He is also charged with misdemeanor drugs not kept in the original container