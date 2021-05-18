Police activity has been heavy around Rome on Tuesday as investigators follow up on leads concerning the shooting death of 26-year-old Jasper Jermaine Brewster III.
An officer responding to a call that shots were fired in the area around 4:39 p.m. officer found Brewster's body just inside the front door of a home on the 100 block of Fay Street.
Floyd County Deputy Coroner John Hamilton pronounced Brewster as deceased and his family positively identified him. His body was transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab in Atlanta awaiting an autopsy.
Until recently, Brewster resided at a Line Street address in Calhoun. Police said his most recent listed address was on Redmond Road.
Investigators area still seeking information and are asking people to contact the Criminal Investigation Division or investigators Misael Castrejon or Tony Yarbrough at 706.238.5123 or 706.238.5124.