A Winter Park, Florida, woman was arrested early Tuesday at the Hampton Inn on West First Street on drug possession and disorderly conduct charges, reports stated.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Police found 54-year-old Susan Joy Tomarelli in the breezeway of the hotel entrance. Tomarelli said she had medical marijuana, in the form of THC oil, and had a license through Florida.Police stated she had a vape pen containing THC oil and was drinking a Michelob Ultra beer while yelling and cursing at a hotel employee.She is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance as well as misdemeanor disorderly conduct and public drunk. She remained in jail on $5,700 bond on Tuesday.