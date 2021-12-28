A Winter Park, Florida, woman was arrested early Tuesday at the Hampton Inn on West First Street on drug possession and disorderly conduct charges, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Police found 54-year-old Susan Joy Tomarelli in the breezeway of the hotel entrance. Tomarelli said she had medical marijuana, in the form of THC oil, and had a license through Florida.

Police stated she had a vape pen containing THC oil and was drinking a Michelob Ultra beer while yelling and cursing at a hotel employee.

She is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance as well as misdemeanor disorderly conduct and public drunk. She remained in jail on $5,700 bond on Tuesday.

