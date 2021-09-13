After being pulled over for driving without headlights on and failure to maintain lane, an 18-year-old from Rockledge Florida was arrested outside the CVS Maple Avenue.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Nicholas Dufresne, 18, was driving under the influence of alcohol and had a fake license from South Carolina.
He is charged with felony possession of false identification with government logo, misdemeanor DUI, headlight requirement and failure to maintain lane.
Dufresne was released on bond over the weekend.