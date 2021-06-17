Rome police found Oxycodone pills and two bags of marijuana in a man's car after stopping him for using a cell phone while driving, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Marcus Williams Pressley, 33, remained in jail on Thursday with a $7,000 bond on felony marijuana and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance charges.
Police reported that Pressley was looking down at the cellphone in his lap when they pulled him over. He didn't have a valid driver's license and when police searched the car they found 14 Oxycodone pills, two bags of marijuana under the driver's seat and a set of digital scales in the glove compartment.