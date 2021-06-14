A Rome man was held on $9,200 bond early Monday on drug and tampering with evidence charges after a traffic stop Saturday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Rome police pulled over Malik Jamal Freeman, 24, with an expired tag, no insurance and suspended license. The officer reported a strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle and found a box of plastic baggies and digital scale.
After taking Freeman our of the patrol car, the arresting officer smelled a strong odor of marijuana still in the car. "Accused was removed from (the) vehicle and searched again, and I also searched the transport seat of my patrol vehicle and I seized a baggie of marijuana over one ounce from behind the transport seat."