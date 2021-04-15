Rome police stopped a vehicle at Glen Milner Boulevard and Second Avenue and recovered a small amount of marijuana, a grinder and a handgun.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Annie Mae Maria Aikens, 37 of Silver Creek, is a convicted felon and police say she knew the gun was in the center console of the car she was driving Wednesday night.
Aikens is charged with the felonies possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. She faces misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and drug related objects.