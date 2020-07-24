A Dallas man remained in jail without bond Friday afternoon after police say he was in possession of a stolen vehicle, drugs and a firearm.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tyson Montez Brown, 18, was arrested just before 4 a.m. Friday at a Wax Road address after police found him with the keys to a stolen vehicle in his pocket. Also found in his possession were six ounces of marijuana, gummies, baggies and an electronic scale, as well as a loaded firearm with a round in the chamber.
Brown is charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property, four counts of possession of a firearm during commission to commit certain felonies, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.