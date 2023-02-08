Police: convicted felon had a firearm Adam Carey ACarey@RN-T.com Adam Carey Author email Feb 8, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A West Rome man was arrested on Reservoir Street Tuesday afternoon and charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a pistol, reports state.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Derrick McKinnley Brown Jr., 21, is also charged with possession of an article with an altered ID mark. He is being held without bond. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Adam Carey Author email Follow Adam Carey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Report: Adairsville man shot son in restaurant parking lot Rockmart woman charged in wreck that killed 5-year-old son 21-year-old indicted in Nov. 2022 stabbing, mutilation of recent BYU grad Police: Man shot, killed after pointing rifle at officers during Calhoun break-in Four accused of stealing firearms, valuable from unlocked cars in rash of thefts Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Teams set for 3rd annual Doug Sanders Classic golf tournament 14 min ago Prep report: North Scott buries a dozen 3s in win over Muscatine 47 min ago Morehead State students earn top rankings for scientific research 47 min ago Lynn Camp Beta wins top spots at State 47 min ago CHRISTEN GIBSON: What dreams are made of: Writing for the Times-Tribune 48 min ago Local teams readying for Class A-B district tournaments 48 min ago Virginia legislators respond to State of the Union address 55 min ago KSrelief launches charity campaign to help those affected by quake in Turkiye and Syria 55 min ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Rockmart woman charged in wreck that killed 5-year-old son Police: Man shot, killed after pointing rifle at officers during break-in Report: Adairsville man shot son in restaurant parking lot Rome Police: Investigation continues into shooting death of 56-year-old Aragon man Saturday night Rockmart woman charged in wreck that killed 5-year-old son Latest Region Stories Teams set for 3rd annual Doug Sanders Classic golf tournament 14 min ago Prep report: North Scott buries a dozen 3s in win over Muscatine 47 min ago Morehead State students earn top rankings for scientific research 47 min ago Lynn Camp Beta wins top spots at State 47 min ago CHRISTEN GIBSON: What dreams are made of: Writing for the Times-Tribune 48 min ago Local teams readying for Class A-B district tournaments 48 min ago Virginia legislators respond to State of the Union address 55 min ago KSrelief launches charity campaign to help those affected by quake in Turkiye and Syria 55 min ago