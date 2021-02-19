Police have charged a Model Middle School student with a weapons offense after finding a replica pistol on the child Friday morning.
According to Floyd County Police Department reports:
There is no indication that students were in danger at any point.
School officials received information overnight that a seventh grader had been in possession of a firearm at school earlier in the week. The student was pulled aside Friday morning and police found the replica pistol in the pants pocket of the child.
The miniature replica was non-functioning as a firearm and had an obstructed barrel. A letter opener was also found and identified as a weapon.
The 13-year-old has been charged with disruption of a public school, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime and two counts of possession of a weapon in a school safety zone.
The student was released to the custody of parents with a pre-trial supervision plan.