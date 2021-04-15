An investigation on Ross Street in North Rome early Thursday morning resulted in the arrest of two men on felony charges of possession of methamphetamine.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Henry Marvin Wadsworth, 34, and Cody Lee Barron, 31, of Silver Creek were arrested around 5 a.m. Thursday at 114 Ross St. where police recovered a bag of meth and two syringes. Barron also was charged with a felony probation violation.
Both men also face misdemeanor charges of possession of drug related objects.