Police: Cedartown man had meth in Lindale By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Apr 13, 2022 57 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Cedartown man was arrested on Old Cedartown Road in Lindale Tuesday night after Floyd County police officers found meth and a glass pipe in his possession, reports stated.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Justin Steve Hayes, 41, is charged with felony meth possession and misdemeanor drug related objects possession.He was held on a $5,700 bond Wednesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Judge overturns Watkins murder conviction in 2001 shooting case COLUMN: Rome Fancy -- Spring Edition Lots of movement in Rome as businesses shift to new homes this spring Trial scheduled for remaining defendants in Ghost Face Gangster RICO case Planning commission backs proposals totaling nearly 1,400 new residences Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists