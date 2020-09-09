A Cave Spring man remained in jail without bond Wednesday morning after police say he knocked a woman out with the butt of a shotgun.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Van Alen Richardson, 50, pointed a shotgun at a woman at a Buttermilk Road residence Tuesday afternoon and hit her in the head with the butt end of the gun. The blow drew blood and knocked the woman out, injuring her eye.
Richardson is charged with felony aggravated assault, terroristic threats and acts under the Family Violence Act, as well as misdemeanor battery, also under the FVA.