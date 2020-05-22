Floyd County Police have called off the search for a man who ran from officers on Blacks Bluff Road near the state line Friday morning.
Dash cam pictures show the driver of the vehicle that was later determined to be stolen from Marietta during a pursuit that wound through western Floyd County, into Alabama and back.
Police advise anyone who have seen the man in the area of the 8400 block of Blacks Bluff Road or recognize him to contact Floyd County Police or call 911.
According to Floyd County Police Sgt. Chris Fincher:
The man is white, 6-foot tall and around 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt and a baseball cap with a bandanna around his neck after he ran into the woods near State Line Baptist Church following a car chase.
The pursuit of the purple Ford Mustang began around 10 a.m. Friday when an officer observed the Mustang cut off another vehicle. The vehicle failed to stop for officers and a pursuit began.
The man is wanted for being in possession of the stolen vehicle, fleeing police and aggravated assault on a police officer.
According to scanner traffic, officers chased the car south on Ga. 100 and west on U.S. 411 before continuing into Alabama, where Cherokee County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to deploy spike stripes in an effort to stop the vehicle.
The chase turned back toward Floyd County along County Road 22, which turns into Blacks Bluff Road SW. The suspect bailed out of the car somewhere before State Line Baptist Church, 8536 Blacks Bluff Rd. SW, and ran into the woods.