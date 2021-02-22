A Calhoun man passed away Saturday night after an accidental shooting, according to police.
Calhoun police responded to the Kroger, 136 W. Belmont Drive, just after 11 p.m. Saturday and found a man later identified as 41-year-old Michael Lee Rhodes of Calhoun on the ground bleeding from the leg from an apparent gunshot wound.
Rhodes was found laying beside an SUV in the parking log with several people around him at the time an officer arrived and began first aid until EMS could take over.
A .380 handgun was found in the front floorboard of Rhodes' vehicle and was jammed with an empty shell casing, according to the responding officer.
Rhodes was taken by EMS to AdventHealth Gordon where he died from his injuries.
The shooting is being treated as an accidental, self-inflicted injury, according to Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle.