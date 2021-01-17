A Bartow County man faces multiple drug charges after police observed him operating a vehicle in the median of U.S. 411 approaching Ga. Loop 1 in Rome.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christopher Colton Floyd, 30, of Adairsville was arrested Friday around 1 p.m.
When police pulled the vehicle over, they noticed a strong odor of marijuana and discovered what appeared to be a small amount of marijuana on the floorboard of the vehicle. A further search turned up four unidentified blue pills.
He was charged with felony possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and the misdemeanors possession of marijuana, failure to maintain a lane and driving under the influence.