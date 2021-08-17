At least five juveniles involved in a massive fight downtown on Friday have been identified and will face criminal charges.
According to the Rome Police Department:
On Saturday night about 10:20 pm officers responded to Broad Street near Fourth Avenue after reports of a large fight with multiple juveniles.
"Camera footage shows there were 100 or more people crowded in the streets and sidewalks," Rome Police Department Assistant Chief Debbie Burnett said. "Officers had to break through the group to break up different fights."
Many of the juveniles have been identified and at least 5 at this time will be charged with disorderly conduct and affray, she said.