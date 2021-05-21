Floyd County Police, seeking to serve an arrest warrant on a person at 251 Dublin Circle, arrested three people after discovering a large amount of methamphetamine, packaging material and at least one firearm
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Samuel Alexander McIntyre, 28 of Cartersville, Nicholas Ryan Matthews, 38, Rome and Maggie Beth Stansell, 43, both of whom list 251 Dublin Circle as their address are all charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of meth with the intent to distribute.
The original warrant officers were trying to serve, alleges that Matthews conspired to sell and distribute meth back in March.
Stansell is also charged with two counts of possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, two counts of possession of a weapon during an attempt to commit a felony and possession of a sawed off shotgun.
McIntyre is also charged with possession of a weapon during an attempt to commit a felony
Matthews is charged with use of a communications device to commit a felony involving a controlled substance and conspiracy to violate the controlled substance act.