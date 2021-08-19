A man found inside a vehicle that did not belong to him Wednesday afternoon faces multiple charges, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Francisco Rodriguez-Perez, 21, was discovered inside a vehicle on the lot at Shorter Avenue Baptist Church, 1410 Shorter Avenue around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.
When police took Rodriguez-Perez into custody they found a fake identity card out of the state of Tennessee.
Rodriguez-Perez is charged with a felony for entering an auto and misdemeanors for criminal trespassing, and possession of a fraudulent ID card.