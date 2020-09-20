Metro Task Force personnel seized marijuana and tramadol and arrested four people during the execution of a search warrant at a home on Clover Street.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Timothy Frankie Johnson, 23; Audie Johnson, 57; Sandy Gail Craig, 56; and Johnny Wayne Craig Jr., 34, all listed 15 Clover St. as their residence. They were arrested Friday after officers found a quantity of marijuana, marijuana grinders, smoking devices and several tramadol pills during the search.
All four are charged with felony possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drugs not in an original container.
Timothy Frankie Johnson and Johnny Wayne Craig Jr. are also charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug related objects.