A Scottsboro, Alabama, man is jailed on accusations he robbed a Dollar General on Alabama Highway.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Jason Dewayne Dean, 38, is charged with felony strongarm robbery. On May 6, he demanded that a cashier, who believed he had a gun, give him all of the money in the register.

Dean was transferred to Rome from the Cherokee County Jail and was held without bond Thursday.

