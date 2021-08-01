Floyd County police arrested a man and woman on drug charges after an encounter near the intersection of U.S. 27 and Dugger Drive in the Armuchee community.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Cody Vann Ball, 38, and Lindsay Brooke James, 35, each had a quantity of methamphetamine and a syringe when they were approached by police shortly before 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Ball tried to throw his bag of meth and walk away but was apprehended quickly.
Both are charged with felony possession of meth and misdemeanor possession of a drug related object.
Ball also faces a charge of abandoning a dangerous drug.