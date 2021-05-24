Rome police arrested a man and woman at the Third Avenue Parking Deck with a large amount of marijuana along with a quantity of THC wax, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Elvis Billy Nolasco, 21, and Rory Rose Boozer, 18, had more than 48 grams of marijuana bagged for sale and THC wax when they were arrested Saturday night. THC is the active ingredient in marijuana.
Both are charged with felony possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of marijuana and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
The two are also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.