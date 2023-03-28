Rome police responded to the report of a pistol stolen from an unlocked pickup truck late Monday morning on Eastland Court, reports state.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
The complainant noticed his Glock G17 9mm pistol with a red dot sight worth $800 was missing when he went to get in his truck Monday morning and noticed the center console was open.
He told police there was no damage to the truck, as he must have left it unlocked. However, the complainant stated an AR-15 rifle, in a case under the back seat of the truck, was not stolen.
