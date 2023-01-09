Pistol reported stolen from car Adam Carey ACarey@RN-T.com Adam Carey Author email Jan 9, 2023 55 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rome police responded to a report that a pistol was stolen from a vehicle on Dec. 31 around noon, reports state.According to Rome Police Department reports:The owner left his pistol, a Springfield XD .40-caliber pistol, in the driver side door in a holster. The owner of the vehicle wasn't sure if the vehicle was locked. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Adam Carey Author email Follow Adam Carey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Latest: Police identify the suspect vehicle; search on for the driver involved in fatal wreck on Martha Berry Highway that killed Rome mother of 6 Judge grants Watkins $75,000 bond after conviction overturned Woman charged in Dec. 2 fatal wreck on Martha Berry at Fifth Avenue Four arrested after brawl at West Rome Waffle House 6 children, father preparing for funeral of Rome woman killed in Martha Berry accident; search continues for suspect driver Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Cartoonist's take: January 10, 2022: Speaker McCarthy's gavel 54 min ago UAE: Shoppers put gold, jewellery purchases on hold as prices hit new 8-month high 54 min ago Questions or concerns? How to contact your southwest IL legislators, state officials 54 min ago From drug lords to supercar fraudsters: 6 times UAE helped nab some of the world's most wanted criminals 55 min ago Boys basketball: No. 5 (2A) EBF edges Big Reds 55 min ago Lorain County JVS adds school resource officer 55 min ago Prep wrestling: All-day battle at Ottumwa Invite 55 min ago OGS announces return of Hannaford Kidz Expo to the Empire State Plaza 55 min ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Latest: Police identify the suspect vehicle; search on for the driver involved in fatal wreck on Martha Berry Highway that killed Rome mother of 6 Armuchee man, 39, charged in wreck that claimed life of Rome mother of 6 Around Town: 'Coming soon' ... to the Partridge, Longbrooke to bring 137 homes off U.S. 27/Eden Valley Around Town: Whatta-we-have? Too many Varsity rumors. Coming: A sushi surprise.K-98's Barclay calling it a career Judge grants Watkins $75,000 bond after conviction overturned Latest Region Stories Cartoonist's take: January 10, 2022: Speaker McCarthy's gavel 54 min ago UAE: Shoppers put gold, jewellery purchases on hold as prices hit new 8-month high 54 min ago Questions or concerns? How to contact your southwest IL legislators, state officials 54 min ago From drug lords to supercar fraudsters: 6 times UAE helped nab some of the world's most wanted criminals 55 min ago Boys basketball: No. 5 (2A) EBF edges Big Reds 55 min ago Lorain County JVS adds school resource officer 55 min ago Prep wrestling: All-day battle at Ottumwa Invite 55 min ago OGS announces return of Hannaford Kidz Expo to the Empire State Plaza 55 min ago