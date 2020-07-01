Friends from work who wouldn't be shooed away and police officers who took the time to care led to help in the nick of time for an Adairsville man.
According to Adairsville Police Department and Bartow County Jail records:
The North Franklin Street resident, who had no food in his home, was given water and medical attention. A neighbor who tried to block access to the man was jailed on several felony charges.
Terry Alan Ward was in the Bartow County Jail Wednesday with a bond set at $16,500. He's charged with exploitation and intimidation of a disabled or elderly adult, theft by taking, neglect to a disabled or elderly adult and party to the crime of neglect.
Officers attempted to arrest his wife, Lisa Ward, on unspecified charges. However, she complained of chest pains and was taken to Cartersville Medical Center by EMS personnel.
The events unfolded June 23, when Adairsville police were called to the man's home by two friends concerned with his welfare. They said they'd been coworkers and stopped by from time to time, but this time Ward wouldn't let them see him.
Ward said they were not wanted there. When officers arrived, Ward told them the man was sick and also refused them access repeatedly. Ward also told police the friends couldn't call the victim because he doesn't have a phone.
An officer, however, went to talk to the victim, who was sitting on his front porch. He asked if the man would see his friends from work and was told they were welcome any time. The victim also said someone had taken his cellphone and asked for something to drink.
The officer then asked Ward why there was an electrical cord running from the victim's home to the Wards' residence. Ward said they'd had a fire and were using some of the man's power until their circuits were fixed.
Detectives with the APD were called to the scene.
It was later discovered that the victim had no food in his residence, his phone had been taken and hidden by the Wards and they had been using his bank account as well.
"It was also obvious to all officers on the scene the victim needed immediate medical attention, which was immediately sought," the after-report stated.
On Friday they returned with warrants for the Wards.