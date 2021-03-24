A Reading, Pennsylvania woman is being held without bond after her arrest Tuesday on drug trafficking, methamphetamine and forgery charges, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Mariann Perna, 38, faces felony possession with intent to sell Schedule I controlled substance and methamphetamine charges alongside a drug trafficking charge and third-degree forgery charge.
Perna was arrested at Regions Bank at 1400 Turner McCall Blvd. after she attempted to cash a forged check for more than $1,500.