Rome police attempting to serve warrants on a Paulding County woman said she gave them several different names before they locked in on her true identity.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ashley Lee Smith, 32, of Dallas, Georgia, was picked up at the Fairbridge Inn Friday morning. She initially produced phony ID, then gave police a second name in an effort conceal her identity.
Smith was wanted on a fugitive from justice warrant issued in Alabama.
She was also wanted on a felony bail jumping charge in Floyd County for missing a February court hearing on methamphetamine possession and obstruction charges.
Following her Friday arrest, Smith was additionally charged with the felony making false writing and statements.