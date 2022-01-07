A Paulding County man was arrested in Floyd County Thursday afternoon after he travelled from his home in Hiram to engage in sexual acts with a person he believed to be under 16, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Bryan Gresham James, 29, sent sexually explicit messages to the person and asked that person to engage in those acts.

He is charged with felony attempted child molestation, electronic enticement of children, obscene internet contact with a child and parole violation.

James was held without bond Friday.

