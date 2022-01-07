Paulding County man charged with child molestation By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Jan 7, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Paulding County man was arrested in Floyd County Thursday afternoon after he travelled from his home in Hiram to engage in sexual acts with a person he believed to be under 16, reports stated.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Bryan Gresham James, 29, sent sexually explicit messages to the person and asked that person to engage in those acts.He is charged with felony attempted child molestation, electronic enticement of children, obscene internet contact with a child and parole violation.James was held without bond Friday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Trending Now Rome woman killed in wreck with 2 tractor trailer trucks on I-75 Rome's notorious Relax Inn is officially closed Connection to I-75 in the forefront again; construction now planned for 2024 Rome's resolutions for 2022 Business in 2021: Growth all around in Rome and Floyd County Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists