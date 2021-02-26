A man and woman are both charged with possession of marijuana, methamphetamine and Schedule IV controlled substances after Floyd County police arrested them at a motel on Shorter Avenue, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Barton Lloyd Robinson, 50, and Caitlin Elizabeth Robinson, 30, were in possession of Xanax pills and other drugs when they were arrested on Thursday.
They also had a glass smoking pipe with built up meth residue, which the woman tried to step on the pipe and break it. She is also charged with felony tampering with evidence.
Both are charged with misdemeanor drug related object possession.
The man was released on bond, while the woman was held without bond.