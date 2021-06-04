A Northeast Floyd County woman was stopped for a traffic violation on the Martha Berry Highway in Armuchee Friday morning and faces a felony drug charge as a result.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Laura Kate Ellis, 22, was stopped around 12:30 a.m. Friday for a traffic violation at Cordle Drive and US 27 North where police found a quantity of THC oil, marijuana and a marijuana grinder.
Ellis is charged with a felony for possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, and misdemeanors for possession of marijuana and drug related objects.